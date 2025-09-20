SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Short Interest Update

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 167,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 208,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

SDA opened at $2.59 on Friday. SunCar Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SunCar Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

