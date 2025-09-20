Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases 77 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.05.

NASDAQ META opened at $778.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,229.20. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,922 shares of company stock worth $196,412,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

