Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

RUN opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $53,194.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 888,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,038,732.77. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 7,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $118,539.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 415,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,953,360.50. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,538. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

