Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $8.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.9286.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $10,858,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,040,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 221,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,180,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,392,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 300,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHO opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 488.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

