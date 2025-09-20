Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 36.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter worth $526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 31.9% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 105.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 229,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

