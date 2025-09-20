Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.57. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Group (SGHC) shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1,604,530 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGHC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 368,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 120.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,243,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 58.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 667,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

