Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.57. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Group (SGHC) shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1,604,530 shares changing hands.
Several other research firms have also commented on SGHC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGHC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)
Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 61.54%.
About Super Group (SGHC)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group (SGHC)
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.