Super Micro Computer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 450,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 25% compared to the average volume of 360,754 call options.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $45.81 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,152,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,156,000 after buying an additional 1,745,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,752,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,316,000 after buying an additional 364,411 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,905,000 after buying an additional 1,381,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,639,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,436,000 after buying an additional 2,073,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,971,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 200,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Mizuho raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.