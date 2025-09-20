Susquehanna Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $270.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $330.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.39.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5%

Accenture stock opened at $240.65 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $10,428,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

