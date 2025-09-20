Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 216,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,160.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,160.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $30.05 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $649.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.68 million.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.