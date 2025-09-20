Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNDX. B. Riley raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.The business’s revenue was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,525.92. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,027.01. The trade was a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,935 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 337,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 114,828 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $297,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

