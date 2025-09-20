Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.34 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

In other Taboola.com news, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 218,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,635.26. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,849 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,217,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 665,944 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $926.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.30.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

