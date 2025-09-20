Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$132.63 and last traded at C$132.63. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$131.63.

Talanx Stock Up 0.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.37.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

