Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Insider Sells £49,300 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Russell Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total value of £49,300.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of LON TKO opened at GBX 270.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £857.80 million, a PE ratio of -2,708.00 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 125.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 273.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.41.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.