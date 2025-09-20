Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $229.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $208.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. Wolfe Research cut Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.81.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $190.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average of $157.09. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $199.99.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,827.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $17,161,015. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 264,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

