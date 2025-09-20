Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $416.56 and last traded at $416.85. Approximately 89,352,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 103,456,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.86.

Specifically, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.70.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.