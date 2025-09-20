Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

