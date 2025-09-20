TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,526.64. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 502,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.88. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

