The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 364,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,820.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,820.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $49.16 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

