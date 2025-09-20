The Clorox Company $CLX Stock Holdings Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,573,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,512,000 after acquiring an additional 94,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,157,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,213,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $121.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

