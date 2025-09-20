The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Man Group plc raised its position in The Ensign Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,616,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,730. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $174.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

