The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $172.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.6667.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $174.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $1,469,730 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

