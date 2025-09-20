The Goldman Sachs Group Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $61.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DINO. Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.2%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.07. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

