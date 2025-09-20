The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.7%

HAIN opened at $1.53 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.58 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

