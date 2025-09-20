The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $242.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.47. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.44.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

