The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wharf Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of WARFY stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. Wharf has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0408 dividend. This represents a yield of 145.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Wharf’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.