Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) versus Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Head to Head Review

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold 56.24% 13.30% 12.32% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Royal Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Royal Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold $719.40 million 17.54 $332.02 million $6.82 28.10 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Royal Gold and Theta Gold Mines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Gold has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Royal Gold and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold 0 3 5 0 2.63 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 0.00

Royal Gold currently has a consensus target price of $198.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

