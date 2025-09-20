Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $1.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.9375.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Tilray Brands has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 265.69%.The firm had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilray Brands

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tilray Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Tilray Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tilray Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.