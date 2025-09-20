Tim Elliott Acquires 1,000 Shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Tim Elliott purchased 1,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 188.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.48. Premier Foods plc has a twelve month low of GBX 168.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 216.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,335.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFD shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Premier Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

