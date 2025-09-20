Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 791,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 657,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLSA. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 968.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 151,858 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

TLSA stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

