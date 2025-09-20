Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,536.42. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,216. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

