Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,501.28. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock worth $5,746,216 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.