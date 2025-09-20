Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) & Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) Financial Analysis

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) and Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
73.9% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Torm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torm and Robin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Torm
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2.20
|Robin Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Profitability
This table compares Torm and Robin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Torm
|24.90%
|15.73%
|9.56%
|Robin Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Torm and Robin Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Torm
|$1.56 billion
|1.36
|$612.50 million
|$3.30
|6.84
|Robin Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Robin Energy.
Summary
Torm beats Robin Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Torm
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
About Robin Energy
Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.
