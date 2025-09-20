Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) & Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) Financial Analysis

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) and Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Torm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torm and Robin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torm 1 2 2 0 2.20 Robin Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Torm presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Torm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Torm is more favorable than Robin Energy.

This table compares Torm and Robin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torm 24.90% 15.73% 9.56% Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torm and Robin Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torm $1.56 billion 1.36 $612.50 million $3.30 6.84 Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Robin Energy.

Summary

Torm beats Robin Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torm

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Robin Energy

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

