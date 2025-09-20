TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRTX opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 193.29 and a current ratio of 193.29. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.