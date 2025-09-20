TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.68. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 193.29, a quick ratio of 193.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

