Traders Buy Large Volume of Aquestive Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,169 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 211% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,020 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 621,614 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,418 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.
AQST stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
