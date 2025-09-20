Traders Buy Large Volume of Aquestive Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,169 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 211% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,020 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Aquestive Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 288,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,111.90. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cassie Jung sold 62,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $310,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 283,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,730. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 621,614 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,418 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 14.8%

AQST stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.