Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

