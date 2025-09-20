Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.08. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 439,424 shares.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $331.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,930.12. This trade represents a 25.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,848,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 782,929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,402,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

