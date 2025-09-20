Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.08. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 439,424 shares.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $331.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.19.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,848,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 782,929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,402,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trilogy Metals
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.