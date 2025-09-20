Truist Financial Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $375.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $330.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.83.

MDB opened at $323.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233,275.73. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $164,338,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in MongoDB by 863.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

