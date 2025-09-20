Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $49.40 Average PT from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 0.2%

TWST opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $58,346.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 634,740 shares in the company, valued at $16,350,902.40. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,157.35. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,805 shares of company stock worth $211,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 89,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

