U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,467.75. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $49,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,929.74. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $581,406. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 171.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

