Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.82). 62,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 278,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.20 ($0.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ultimate Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105.

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTP

Ultimate Products Stock Down 1.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultimate Products

The firm has a market cap of £51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.19.

In related news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 per share, with a total value of £996. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultimate Products

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.