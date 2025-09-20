Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participacoes Trading Down 2.4%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.