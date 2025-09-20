Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes
Ultrapar Participacoes Trading Down 2.4%
NYSE UGP opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11.
Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultrapar Participacoes
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.