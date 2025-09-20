Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

UIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unisys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Unisys Stock Performance

UIS opened at $4.03 on Friday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $287.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 858,516 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,758,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 260,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 246,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

