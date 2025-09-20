United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Head-To-Head Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and California First Leasing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $65.46 million 2.63 $14.78 million $0.66 14.91 California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Security Bancshares and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 17.07% 8.43% 0.92% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats California First Leasing on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

