Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $31.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,296 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $101,001.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 628,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,645,647.47. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $6,847,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,798,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,085,364.90. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,426 shares of company stock valued at $89,426,284 over the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $151,221,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,572 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,484 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The firm had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

