Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.57, but opened at $43.20. Unity Software shares last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 3,489,575 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $6,847,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,798,146 shares in the company, valued at $82,085,364.90. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 645 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $30,005.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 453,788 shares in the company, valued at $21,110,217.76. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,296 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $101,001.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 628,453 shares in the company, valued at $27,645,647.47. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The company had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.