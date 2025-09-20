Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 90,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $4.59 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.