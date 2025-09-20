US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 214,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

TBIL opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

