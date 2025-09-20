US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRE opened at $49.89 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

