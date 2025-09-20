USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 96,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

USCB Financial Trading Down 1.3%

USCB Financial stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. USCB Financial had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in USCB Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in USCB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USCB. Raymond James Financial raised shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USCB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

